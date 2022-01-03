SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0674 on Major Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. SOMESING has a total market cap of $176.86 million and $29.20 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOMESING has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.0674 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00063883 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.67 or 0.08060561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00074761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,315.49 or 1.00058337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007571 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,625,109,664 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

