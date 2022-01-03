ReddCoin Reaches Market Cap of $32.76 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $32.76 million and $70,740.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,245.73 or 0.99910806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00080473 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00299603 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.00469434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00156056 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010176 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001046 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

