Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 69.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 647,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451,782 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Anthem were worth $241,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 772.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 312.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after buying an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after buying an additional 278,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $463.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $431.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.14. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.04 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The company has a market cap of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

