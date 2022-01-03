Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Calton & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 49.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA opened at $363.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $357.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.88. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $298.59 and a twelve month high of $366.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

