Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 7,337 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 80.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

