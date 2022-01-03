Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 2,147 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.93, for a total transaction of $684,611.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,561 shares of company stock worth $11,969,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $536.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $584.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

