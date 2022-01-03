Boston Partners Has $286.60 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,959,622 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of Nomad Foods worth $286,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

