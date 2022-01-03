Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.99 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94.

