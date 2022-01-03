Gratus Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,366 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,377,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 57,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.0% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 580,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.79 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

