Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.00 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

