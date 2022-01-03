PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 373,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 899,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after acquiring an additional 139,279 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $57.77.

