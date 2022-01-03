SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.0% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $65.85 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58.

