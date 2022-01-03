SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 50.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 33.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 22.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFO stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

