Comparing Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BlueCity and Nerdwallet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nerdwallet 0 1 8 0 2.89

BlueCity presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 357.52%. Nerdwallet has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.36%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Nerdwallet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlueCity and Nerdwallet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $158.06 million 0.36 -$34.00 million N/A N/A Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nerdwallet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlueCity.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and Nerdwallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69% Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Nerdwallet beats BlueCity on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

