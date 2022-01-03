Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

