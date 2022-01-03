United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,475 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 3.34% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter.

United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

