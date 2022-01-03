Strike (STRK) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $39.62 or 0.00083845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $122.01 million and $21.04 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.86 or 0.08067490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00074697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,310.72 or 1.00129264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,079,654 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

