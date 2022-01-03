Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $561,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $116.25 on Monday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $90.13 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.