PFG Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $115.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.98. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

