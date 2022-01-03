PFG Advisors Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

