PFG Advisors Sells 4,463 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 18,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $61.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

