PFG Advisors Sells 2,501 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $163.75 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.