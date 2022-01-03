Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.90 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $136.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

