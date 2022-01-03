Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

AEOXF opened at $125.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. Aeroports de Paris has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

