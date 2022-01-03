QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.90 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $20.90 million and $150,424.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005348 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

