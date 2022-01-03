Argon (ARGON) Price Down 1.9% This Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Argon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $129,646.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,374,414 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

