CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0478 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One CoinPoker coin can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $3,922.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

