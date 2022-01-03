SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $87,000 Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

