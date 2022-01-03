AIA Group Ltd Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $251.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $253.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

