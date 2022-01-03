SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $35,000 in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after buying an additional 512,782 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,094,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 89,898 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $86.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

