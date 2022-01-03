SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after buying an additional 98,345 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDC opened at $55.83 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

