SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

