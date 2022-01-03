Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $103.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

