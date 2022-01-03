Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Hits $0.22

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $197.31 million and $66.17 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.86 or 0.08067490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00074697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,310.72 or 1.00129264 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

