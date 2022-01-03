Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Financial Analysis

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and ARCA biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.70 -$211.90 million ($0.50) -42.78 ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$9.74 million ($1.61) -1.34

ARCA biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARCA biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and ARCA biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -4.18% 40.10% 4.60% ARCA biopharma N/A -32.61% -30.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and ARCA biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 3 9 0 2.75 ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than ARCA biopharma.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats ARCA biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

