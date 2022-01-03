Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $23.63 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

