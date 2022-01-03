Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 636,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 297.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,460 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $42.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $42.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.