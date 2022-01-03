Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.01 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.81.

