Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 6,435 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises about 4.3% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.71% of Kansas City Southern worth $175,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,193.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 9,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KSU. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.39 and its 200 day moving average is $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

