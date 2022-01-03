Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $267.42 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

