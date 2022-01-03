Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $35.14 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $35,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 39,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $120.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

