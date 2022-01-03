Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

