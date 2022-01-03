Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,185 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 182.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 84.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

