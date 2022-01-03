Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives GBX 545 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 545 ($7.33).

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSVS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.85) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 575 ($7.73) to GBX 485 ($6.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.85) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

VSVS stock opened at GBX 450.20 ($6.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.83. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 595 ($8.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 448.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 504.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

