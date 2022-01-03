Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Price Target at $14.78

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

LICY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $11,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,981,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,890,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth about $17,280,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth about $333,000.

NYSE LICY opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

