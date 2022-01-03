AIA Group Ltd Raises Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 34.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 74.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

Shares of GKOS opened at $44.44 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

