iMe Lab (LIME) One Day Volume Tops $475,551.00

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $475,551.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00063620 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.07 or 0.08063918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00057966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,313.50 or 1.00059030 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007623 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

