Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

REFI opened at $16.65 on Monday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

