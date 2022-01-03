Analysts Set Future plc (LON:FUTR) Target Price at GBX 4,221.25

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,221.25 ($56.74).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Future from GBX 4,250 ($57.13) to GBX 4,170 ($56.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.15) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 4,890 ($65.73) to GBX 5,225 ($70.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

FUTR stock opened at GBX 3,830 ($51.49) on Friday. Future has a one year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a one year high of GBX 3,968 ($53.34). The stock has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,490.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,487.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.10), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,984,472.38).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

