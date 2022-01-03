Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $4.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

